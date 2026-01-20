Stocks to watch today: Adani Power, CEAT, Oberoi Realty, and Angel One among shares in focus Stocks to watch today: Angel One has announced an interim dividend of Rs 23 and has fixed January 21, 2026, as the record date and ex-date. This means today is the last day to buy the shares to be eligible for this.

Mumbai:

The Indian benchmark ended the session on January 19, 2026, on a negative note after a volatile, rollercoaster session. At the close, the Sensex declined 324.17 points or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 83,246.18, while the Nifty fell 108.85 points or 0.42 per cent, to close at 25,585.50. The indices are set to open with a cautious undertone today, i.e. on January 20, 2026, amid global trade uncertainties. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty opened at 25,621, up 54 points from its previous close of 25,567. Also, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,262.82 crore on January 19, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 4,234.30 crore. In this backdrop, there are some stocks that are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today

Adani Power

Shares of Adani Power will be in focus as the insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT has upheld the acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power by Adani Power Ltd (APL), India’s largest private thermal power producer.

Angel One

Angel One has announced an interim dividend of Rs 23 and has fixed January 21, 2026, as the record date and ex-date. This means today is the last day to buy the shares to be eligible for this.

CEAT Ltd

CEAT Limited, an RPG Group company, has announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ended

December 31, 2025. On a consolidated basis, the company’s revenue closed at Rs 4,157 crore, an increase of 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY), EBITDA margin stood at 13.66 per cent and net profit stood at Rs 155 crore.

Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty on Monday reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 622.64 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit stood at Rs 618.38 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Capital

Tata Capital, the NBFC arm of the Tata Group, on Monday reported a 39 per cent year-on-year jump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,285 crore for the three months ended December 2025.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd shares will be in focus as they will trade ex-date on January 21, 2026, for an interim dividend of Rs 14.85.

ALSO READ | After delays and cost overruns, NHAI fixes March deadline for Gurugram–Pataudi Highway

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)