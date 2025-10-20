Stock under Rs 500 to be in focus as company to consider fund raising soon, check details On an annualised basis, the stock has gained over 73 per cent in the last year and over 386 per cent in the last 5 years.

Mumbai:

Shares of Krishival Foods, a smallcap company listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) with a market cap of over Rs 1,000 crore, will be in focus as the company has informed exchanges that its board of directors will meet on October 27, 2025, to consider and approve the company's fundraising proposal. The company said that this fundraising could be done through a rights issue by issuing warrants or other securities.

Share Price Today

The stock started the trading session in green at Rs 489.85 on the BSE and touched the intraday high of Rs 491.85. This is close to its 52-week high of Rs 497. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 355.

In between, it hit a low of Rs 485.10. The counter ended the trading session at Rs 485.65, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,082.76 crore. Stock has been gaining for the last 5 days and has risen 4.97 per cent in this period.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

On the NSE, the stock started the trading session at Rs 488.95 against the previous close of Rs 484.20. It ended the session at Rs 489.50, with a gain of 1.09 per cent. During the day, it touched the high and low of Rs 491.05 and 484, respectively.

Multibagger returns in 6 months

The stock has gained over 4 per cent in the last five days and over 3 per cent in the last 1 month. The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 119 per cent in 6 months.

On an annualised basis, the stock has gained over 73 per cent in the last year and over 386 per cent in the last 5 years.