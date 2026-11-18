Shares of Apollo Micro Systems, a technology-driven firm in the aerospace, defence, and homeland security sectors, are on investors' radar as the company has announced a strategic collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for co-developing tethered drone systems, multi-barrel loitering munition systems, and advanced aerial platforms tailored for the Indian defence forces and government requirements. Amid this update, the stock opened in the green at Rs 458.70, up Rs 0.85 or 0.18 per cent from the previous close of Rs 457.85 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 468.50, representing a gain of Rs 10.65 or 2.32 per cent. However, it witnessed profit booking at higher levels and fell to hit the intraday low of Rs 442.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 449, down Rs 8.85 or 1.93 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 16,684.82 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 479 and a 52-week low of Rs 180.80.

Expanding defence capabilities through MoU

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based Redon Systems Private Limited. According to the company, the move will help it expand defence capabilities. The MoU broadens the company's footprint in Unmanned Aerial Warfare and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) applications.

Driving 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

The initiative aligns directly with the Government of India's vision for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, offering comprehensive indigenous solutions to the Indian Armed Forces.

"The MoU further opens a wider scope for the Company in Unmanned Aerial Warfare and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) applications, in line with the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative," the company said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, the company said that its subsidiary, Apollo Defence Industries Private Limited (ADIPL), has signed a Binding EOI to acquire a stake in A-Thon Allterrain Private Limited.

Earlier, the company announced its inclusion in the MSCI India Small Cap Index. MSCI included the company in its November 2026 review. This change will take effect after the close of business on November 30, 2026. The inclusion could increase the attention of global funds and foreign investors tracking MSCI's emerging market benchmarks to the Hyderabad-based company.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)