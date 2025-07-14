Stock Under Rs 500 in focus as subsidiary commences production of automotive part for Hero MotoCorp The company informed exchanges that one of its subsidiary companies has commenced the production and supply of oil pumps to Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (HMCL) – India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE-listed Pavna Industries Limited ended the session in the green today, even as the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the session in the red. The counter started the session in the green at Rs 418.60 against the previous close of Rs 414.05 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 432.45, a gain of 4.44 per cent. The scrip ended the session at Rs 421.80 with a gain of 1.87 per cent. On the NSE, the counter started the session at Rs 411.15 and ended the session at Rs 432.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 759.55, and the 52-week low is Rs 295.20.

Company Shares Update

Meanwhile, the company has informed exchanges that one of its subsidiary companies, Pavna Sunworld Autotech Pvt. Ltd., has commenced the production and supply of oil pumps to Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (HMCL) – India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer.

Pavna Sunworld Autotech has been commissioned with the supply of oil pumps for HMCL's volume leaders - Splendor and Glamour, for supply to all six of HMCL's Indian plants.

"This is a milestone in Pavna's increasing association with marquee OEMs and reflects its focus on quality and timely delivery. It has started ramp-up production which will be scaled up progressively, rising to 50,000 units monthly over the next three to four months," the company said.

Meanwhile, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty suffered losses on Monday as investors globally remained on edge because of the US-triggered trade war. While the Sensex ended 247 points lower at 82,253.5, the Nifty50 settled at 25,082.3, down 67.6 points from its previous close.