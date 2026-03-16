Stock under Rs 50 in focus as CRISIL assigns new rating with stable outlook, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of frozen meat exporter HMA Agro Industries are in focus today after the company said in its latest exchange filing that CRISIL Ratings Limited has issued a new credit rating for its bank facilities. According to the information shared, CRISIL has assigned the company's bank loan facilities totalling Rs 1,250 crore a long-term rating of BBB+ (Stable Outlook) and a short-term rating of A2. This indicates that the company's debt servicing capacity is considered satisfactory and that its financial position is expected to remain stable in the near term.

Share price today

The stock started the trading session in the red amid a decline in the benchmark indices. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 179.31 points to 74,384.61. The 50-share NSE Nifty went down by 53.1 points to 23,098. The counter opened at Rs 24 against the previous close of Rs 24.30 on the BSE. Later, it touched the intraday high and low of Rs 24.53 and 23.10, respectively. Today's low is also the 52-week low of the stock. Its 52-week high is Rs 38.15, touched on June 3, 2025. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 23.80, with a fall of Rs 0.50 or 2.06 per cent. The company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,191.83 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 24.27 against the previous close of Rs 24.34.

Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 36.9. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Strong year-on-year profit growth in Q3FY26

While releasing its results for the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26), the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 66.5 crore, which is 213 per cent higher than Rs 21.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, profit declined 26 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from Rs 89.8 crore reported in the September quarter (Q2FY26).

Revenue from operations increased 41.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,059.4 crore, compared with Rs 1,455 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue declined marginally by 4.4 per cent on a QoQ basis, as it stood at Rs 2,155.3 crore in Q2FY26.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)