Stock under Rs 50 in focus as company announces quarterly results, investment in subsidiary

Shares of stock broking firm LKP Securities are on the radar today as the company has announced quarterly results for the July-September quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The stock began the trading session in the green at Rs 19.49, up from its previous close of Rs 19.29 on the BSE. However, it lost early gains amid profit booking and fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 18.52, a fall of 3.99 per cent. Last seen, the scrip as trading at Rs 18.65 with a fall of 3.32 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 153.52 crore.

LKP Securities Q2 FY26 Results

The company stated in its filing that its net profit in Q2 FY26 declined by 40.76 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2.66 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company had reported a profit of Rs 4.49 crore. Sales also declined by 20.89 per cent, falling from Rs 33.98 crore to Rs 26.88 crore.

Meanwhile, during its board meeting held on October 31, 2025, the company added two new names to its board of directors. The company stated in its stock exchange filing that these appointments will be effective upon receipt of approval from the company's members.

Investment in Subsidiary

The company has also announced that it has made an additional investment of Rs 50 lakh in the rights issue of its wholly-owned subsidiary, LKP IFSC Private Limited.

The company retained its 100 per cent stake by acquiring 5,00,000 equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 per equity share. The company stated that this capital raising is a strategic move to expand the business of its GIFT City-based subsidiary and strengthen its financial position.

