Stock under Rs 50 hits upper circuit as company sets board meeting date to consider fundraise proposal

Mumbai:

Shares of Indiabulls Ltd, which is into real estate and financial services, gained nearly 5 per cent to lock in an upper circuit on Monday, June 1, 2026, even as the benchmark indices remained volatile amid a rise in crude oil prices. The counter witnessed strong momentum after the company informed exchanges that a meeting of its board of directors is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2026, to consider and approve the proposal of raising funds. The company said the fund will be raised for its subsidiary to meet growing financial requirements. As per the information shared, the company may raise capital by the issuance of equity shares, convertible or exchangeable securities.

The company has confirmed that its trading window for dealing in its securities has been officially closed. It will remain locked for all designated insiders and connected persons until further notice.

Share price today

The stock opened gap up at Rs 22.02, a gain of 4.96 per cent from the previous close of Rs 20.98 on the BSE. This is just 3.32 per cent away from its 52-week high of Rs 22.75. The counter's 52-week low is 8.93, touched on February 2, 2026. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 5,118.29 crore.

While the stock has outperformed the sector by 4.98 per cent, it is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 10.16 per cent in the period.

Relative strength index

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 65.44. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a strong return of 102.02 per cent in two years and 86.61 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 77.15 per cent in five years.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)