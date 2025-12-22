Stock under Rs 50 gains after order win from Indian Railways under Amrit Bharat Scheme: Details here In its latest exchange filing, the company stated that it has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from the Nagpur Division of the Central Railway.

Shares of Hyderabad-headquartered MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL) gained on Monday, December 22, 2025 as the company has win an order from Nagpur Division of Central Railway. The stock started the trading session in the red despite a strong start by the benchmark indices amid positive global cues. The counter opened at Rs 43.88 against the previous close of Rs 43.94 on the BSE. However, it rebounded amid a spurt in volume by more than 1.74 times and touched the intraday high of Rs 45.19, representing a gain of 2.84 per cent from the last closing price. At the time of writing the report, the counter was trading at Rs 44.68 per cent with a gain of 1.68 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,076.84 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the session flat and later touched the intraday high and low of Rs 45.20 and 43.92, respectively.

The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 3.1 per cent in the period. Technically, it trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Wins LoA under Amrit Bharat Scheme

In its latest exchange filing, the company stated that it has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from the Nagpur Division of the Central Railway. This order is for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of telecom assets and passenger amenities at seven railway stations in the Nagpur Division under the Amrit Bharat Yojana. The total project cost is Rs 1,05,31,118.

According to the information shared, the terms and conditions of the project will be finalised at the time of execution of the agreement.

Quarterly results

The company performed well in the second quarter of the financial year 2025. The company's total income for the quarter ended September 2025 was Rs 38.42 crore, up from Rs 11.75 crore in June 2025. The company earned a profit of Rs 2.17 crore in this quarter, compared to Rs 1.67 crore in the previous quarter (June 2025).

