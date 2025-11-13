Stock under Rs 50 ended in green post quarterly results: Check full details here The company recently announced in an exchange filing that it has established a new Research and Development (R&D) centre in Sector 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Shares of Pavna Industries, a supplier of auto parts to major automakers such as Bajaj, Honda, TVS, Mahindra, and Royal Enfield, ended the session in the green after the company announced its financial results for the second quarter (Q2 FY26). They started the session in the red at Rs 35 against the previous close of Rs 36.49 on the BSE. The stock ended the session at Rs 36.75, a gain of 0.71 per cent from the previous close. During the day, the stock touched an intraday high and low of Rs 38 and Rs 34.89, respectively. At the end of the session, the company's market cap stood at Rs 512.77 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 60, and the 52-week low is Rs 29.52.

Quarterly Results

The company reported a 53.65 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 1.27 crore in the September quarter, compared to Rs 2.74 crore in the September 2024 quarter of the previous year. Sales also declined by 11.44 per cent to Rs 74.15 crore, compared to Rs 83.73 crore in the previous year.

Declines were also observed at the operating level. The company's OPM (Operating Profit Margin) declined from 12.62 per cent to 9.40 per cent. PBDT fell by 20 per cent from Rs 7.99 crore to Rs 6.39 crore. PBT also fell by 39 per cent from Rs 4.67 crore to Rs 2.87 crore.

Opens new R&D centre

The company recently announced in an exchange filing that it has established a new Research and Development (R&D) centre in Sector 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The company further stated that this new R&D centre will further strengthen the company's commitment to innovation, quality, and technology advancement. This state-of-the-art R&D centre will conduct research and development on electronic components, lock systems, switches, and other advanced automotive solutions.

The aim is to enhance the company's design and technical capabilities to create even better products that meet changing customer needs and global standards.

