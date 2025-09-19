Stock under Rs 50 defies market trend, surges over 8% - Check details Technically, the stock of the FMCG sector company traded higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Defying the weak market trend, shares of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector company, Integrated Industries Ltd, surged over 8 per cent on Friday, September 19, 2025. The stock began today's session at Rs 24.80, compared to its previous close of Rs 24.53 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 2.11 times, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 26.58. This is a gain of 9.36 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. While the stock fell from its intraday high, it held firmly in green. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 25.99 with a gain of 5.95 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 605.15 crore.

The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 15.2 per cent in the period. Technically, shares of Integrated Industries traded higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, the company has conducted its 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders on Thursday, 18 September, 2025, through Video Conferencing.

Share Price History

The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 85900 per cent in five years and 13478.95 per cent in three years. While it has gained 74.68 per cent in two years, the stock has corrected 35.05 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, it has dipped over 11 per cent.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 44.94 and the 52-week low is Rs 17.

Stock Market Today

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Friday after a three-day rally amid profit-taking in blue-chips Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 264.36 points to 82,749.60 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 65 points to 25,358.60.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra and HCL Tech were among the biggest laggards.

However, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC were among the gainers.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)