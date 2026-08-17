Stock under Rs 400 to be in focus on securing Rs 80 crore order from defence PSU and others

Mumbai:

Shares of aerospace and defence company Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) are on investors' radar after the company announced it has been awarded orders worth Rs 80.838 crore from defence PSUs, state governments, and private industries. The company, which offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace, and defence, among others, recently stated that it has received SEBI's final comments in relation to its proposed acquisition of up to 26 per cent of equity shares from the public shareholders of Premier Explosives Limited under the SEBI SAST Regulations.

AMSL share price today

The stock traded in the red amid broad-based selling. However, it opened in the green despite benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifting lower in early trade amid rising crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The stock opened at Rs 394, with a gain of Rs 1.45 or 0.36 per cent from the previous close of Rs 392.55 on the BSE.

It gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 397.90, representing a gain of Rs 5.35 or 1.36 per cent from the last closing price. However, it later fell to touch the low of Rs 386, a fall of Rs 6.55 or 1.66 per cent. The stock ended the trading session at Rs 387.60, with a drop of Rs 4.95 or 1.26 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 14,403.20 crore.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 466.70, touched on July 3, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 180.80. It performed in line with the sector but fell after two days of consecutive gains.

Technically, it traded higher than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

Receives order from the Indian Navy

Earlier, AMSL received a Make-II Prototype Sanction Order (PSO) from the Indian Navy.

The order was awarded to the company in recognition of its capabilities in indigenous naval electronic warfare technology. Under this project, the company will design, develop, and prototype an unmanned, semi-submersible maritime platform called SAVIOR-ASW (Semi-Submersible Autonomous Vessel for Intelligence, Operations and Reconnaissance).

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)