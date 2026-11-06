Stock under Rs 400 opens in green as shares list on National Stock Exchange, check details here

Shares of Bright Outdoor Media opened in green despite some volatility in the benchmark indices in the early session amid a sell-off in the global markets. The action comes as the shares of the company got listed on the mainboard of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock opened green at Rs 385, a gain of Rs 10.1 or 2.69 per cent from the previous close of Rs 374.90 on the BSE. It gained to touch an intraday high of Rs 385.25 before profit booking and fell to touch a low of Rs 375. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 375.00, with a gain of Rs 0.10 or 0.03 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 818.37 crore.

The stock began the trading session on the NSE at Rs 387.50 and touched the intraday high of Rs 388 and the low of Rs 373.

The counter has gained over the last five days and has risen 16.1 per cent in the period. While it has outperformed the sector by 2.02 per cent, technically it is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving average.

Relative strength index

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 65.34. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has returned 36.69 per cent over three years and 18.81 per cent over two years. However, it has corrected 5.72 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dipped 8.19 per cent, compared with a 6.07 per cent drop in the benchmark index.

Stock made debut on bourses in March 2023

The company's stock first listed on the BSE SME platform on March 24, 2023.

Meanwhile, the company's revenue expanded 13.49 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) to Rs 71.85 crore, up from Rs 63.31 crore in H1 FY26. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 71.19 crore, compared to Rs 62.51 crore a year ago. The company's net profit increased to 9.45 per cent YoY to Rs 11.03 crore, up from Rs 10.08 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Its profit before tax (PBT), rose 7.70 per cent YoY to Rs 14.62 crore against Rs 13.57 crore in H1 FY26.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)