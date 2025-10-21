Stock under Rs 300 in focus as company sets record date for interim dividend: Check details On Monday, the company's stock closed at Rs 205.55 on the BSE, up 2.62 per cent or Rs 5.25, while on the NSE, the stock closed at Rs 207, up 3.28 per cent or Rs 6.58.

Mumbai:

Shares of Share India will be in focus as the company has informed exchanges that it has board will meet on October 30, 2025 to consider and declare second interim dividend for the shareholders of the company for the financial year 2025-26. The board will also consider and approve the quarterly financial results and fundraising via foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

"Consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025," the company said in an exchange filing.

Share India Interim Dividend Record Date

The company has also fixed November 6, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders, if declared by board of directors at the meeting scheduled later this month.

"Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the aforesaid Regulations, it is hereby informed that Thursday, November 06, 2025 would be the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for payment of 2nd interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if declared by Board of Directors at its scheduled meeting," the company said.

Share India Dividend History

According to the information available on BSE, the company has earlier announced dividend of Rs 0.25 in September 2025, Rs 0.30 in August 2025, Rs 0.20 in February 2025 and Rs 0.50 in November 2024.

Share India Stock Price

On Monday, the company's stock closed at Rs 205.55 on the BSE, up 2.62 per cent or Rs 5.25, while on the NSE, the stock closed at Rs 207, up 3.28 per cent or Rs 6.58. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,502 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 336.90, hit on October 17, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 127.50.