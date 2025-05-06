Stock under Rs 300 hits upper circuit after announcement of mainboard NSE listing The company said that it would seek the requisite approval from its shareholders in this regard through a postal ballot.

Mumbai:

Shares of packaged food company Krishival Foods hit a 5 per cent upper circuit on Tuesday, i.e. May 6, 2025, after the company announced that the shares will soon list on the mainboard of NSE. According to the exchange filing, the board of directors of the company has approved the migration of equity shares of the company from NSE Emerge (SME Platform) to the main board of NSE.

"Migration of listing/trading of equity shares of the Company from NSE EMERGE (SME Platform) to Main Board of NSE pursuant to provisions laid down in Chapter IX of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (“SEBI ICDR Regulations”) and subject to necessary approvals," the company said in an exchange filing.

The company said that it would seek the requisite approval from its shareholders in this regard through a postal ballot.

"The process, timelines and other requisite details with regard to the postal ballot will be communicated in due course," it added.

"The proposal for Direct Listing of Equity Shares of the Company on the mainboard of BSE Limited subject to requisite approvals," it added.

Krishival Foods is an FMCG player focused on nuts, dried fruits and ice cream. The stock of the company started the session at Rs 245 against the previous close of Rs 239. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 250.95. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 332.95 and the 52-week low is Rs 211.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday, facing volatile trends as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines a day ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

Also, range-bound trading prevailed in the markets amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and concerns over US-China trade negotiations.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)