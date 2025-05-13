Stock under Rs 250: This specialty chemicals company to consider final dividend soon The company has given a multibagger return of 906 per cent to its investors in 5 years. However, the scrip has corrected 28 per cent in one year and 27 per cent on a YTD (year-to-date) basis.

Mumbai:

Specialty chemicals company Fineotex has informed exchanges that its board will meet soon to consider and approve the financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. According to the information shared, the board of directors of the company may also recommend a final dividend. The company said that the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed and will re-open after completion of 48 hours from the declaration of the quarterly results. The board of directors of the company are scheduled to meet on May 20, 2025

Stock Ended In Green

Meanwhile, the company's stock, which manufactures specialty chemicals, ended in the green on Monday. The stock ended the session with a gain of Rs 17.85 or 7.75 per cent at Rs 248.20 from the previous close of Rs 230.25. The counter had started the session at Rs 235 and touched the intraday high of Rs 249.70. The 52-week high of the scrip is Rs 438.60 and the 52-week low is Rs 192.05. The market cap of the BSE smallcap company is Rs 2,843.75.

Multibagger Return

The company has given a multibagger return of 906 per cent to its investors in 5 years. However, the scrip has corrected 28 per cent in one year and 27 per cent on a YTD (year-to-date) basis.

Raised Rs 342.55 crore through the issue of shares, warrants

Earlier, the company raised Rs 342.55 crore through the issue of equity shares and warrants on a preferential basis.

In a regulatory filing, the company announced the closure of "fund raising of Rs 342.55 crore through a preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants".

"This preferential allotment aligns with the initial tranche of our fund raised on May 22, 2024, amounting to Rs 124.4 crore. The cumulative funds raised from both tranches now total Rs 342.6 crore," Sanjay Tibrewala, CFO and Executive Director at Fineotex Chemical, said.

The company said that the capital raised will be invested strategically to support both organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

With PTI inputs

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)