Stock under Rs 200: Shares of this civil construction company gain following update on subsidiary - Details

Shares of EPC firm Man Infraconstruction are in action today as the company has informed exchanges about the incorporation of a new subsidiary. As per the information shared, the company has incorporated a subsidiary entity in the name of 'MICL Shreepati August LLP' on June 19, 2025. The company plans to undertake real estate and related business activities through this subsidiary. However, it is yet to commence business operations. Following this update, the stock opened in green at Rs 158.55 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 157.40. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 159.90. The stock has gained after three consecutive days of falls. Technically, it is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 262.50, which was hit on December 30, 2025. The counter hit its 52-week low of Rs 135.05 on March 17, 2025.

As per the information available on the BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 124.03 per cent in three years and a 39 per cent return in two years. However, it has corrected 20 per cent in one year and 36 per cent so far this year.

50.50 Per Cent Partnership

Sharing details about the acquisition, the company has a 50.50 per cent partnership interest in the newly formed subsidiary. For this, it paid Rs 50,500.

"Rs. 50,500/- being 50.50% of the at which the shares are acquired. partnership interest in MICL Shreepati August LLP having capital contribution of Rs. 1 Lakh," the company said.

Q4 Results

Earlier, the company reported over 50 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.15 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025. It had posted a net profit of Rs 64.65 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)