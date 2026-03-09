Stock under Rs 200 opens in green as promoter buys 1 lakh shares, check full details here

Mumbai:

Shares of basmati rice exporting company GRM Overseas Ltd opened in the green on Monday after a promoter purchase was disclosed in a recent exchange filing. In its filing dated Saturday, March 7, the company said that Atul Garg, one of its promoters, purchased 100,000 equity shares of the company on March 5, 2026. Each share has a face value of Rs 2. The company also submitted the required details of this transaction to the stock exchange in the prescribed format.

GRM Overseas Share Price

The company’s stock opened at Rs 160.95 on the BSE on Monday, up 1.35 per cent or Rs 2.15 compared to the previous closing price of Rs 158.80.

The positive opening came even as the broader market saw sharp declines, with both Sensex and Nifty falling more than 3 per cent in early trade amid rising crude oil prices and weak global market trends.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 185.55 and a 52-week low of Rs 76.07. Last seen, the shares were trading at Rs 154.75, while the company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 2,848.27 crore.

GRM Overseas Expands Presence in UAE

Recently, the company informed the exchanges that it had acquired GRM ARABIA FZCO, a company registered under the regulations of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Authority (DMCC).

Following the acquisition, the entity has become a 100 per cent wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The company stated that the objective of this acquisition is to establish a distribution and marketing hub in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), enabling easier access to customers in the UAE and nearby international markets.

The new subsidiary will engage in the trading, import-export, and distribution of rice, cereals, and related food products.

As part of the acquisition, GRM Overseas acquired the entire share capital of GRM ARABIA FZCO through a cash payment of 50,000 Dirhams (AED).

GRM Overseas Q3FY26 Results

The company also reported its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of FY26.

Total revenue for Q3FY26 stood at Rs 492.6 crore, representing a 28.9 per cent increase compared to Rs 382.2 crore reported in Q3FY25.

