Stock under Rs 200 in focus as firm incorporates new subsidiary, check share price and other details Technically, the stock trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving average.

Mumbai:

Shares of technology-driven broking company Share India Securities are in focus today, November 7, 2025, as the company has announced the incorporation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary. According to the information shared, the company has incorporated a subsidiary under the name Share India Wealth Multiplier Solutions Private Limited, with a CIN of U66309UP2025PTC235957. The company also received the certificate of incorporation of the subsidiary from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on November 06, 2025.

Share Price Today

The stock started the trading session in the green with a minor gain. The counter opened at Rs 181.10 against the previous close of Rs 180.15 on the BSE. However, it later dipped to touch the low of Rs 175.65 amid fall in stock markets. Today's gain in the stock comes after two days of consecutive fall.

While writing the report, the company's stock was trading at Rs 180.25, up 0.06 per cent or Rs 0.10, on the BSE. Its market cap stood at Rs 3,944.33 crore.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving average.

Allotment of 50,00,000 Convertible Warrants

Earlier, the company considered and approved the allotment of equity shares upon conversion of 50,00,000 warrants into equivalent equity shares of a face value of Re 1 each at an issue price of Rs 23.75.

"Allotment of 50,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- each at an issue price of Rs. 23.75/- each (including a premium of Rs. 22.75/- per share) upon conversion for equal number of Warrants at an issue price of Rs. 23.75/- each upon receipt of balance amount at the rate of Rs. 17.8125/- (being 75% of the issue price per warrant) aggregating to Rs. 8,90,62,500/-," the filing reads.

Consequent to the conversation of warrants/allotment of equity shares, the issued and paid-up capital of the company stands increased to Rs 13,01,52,000, consisting of 13,01,52,000 equity shares of Re 1 each.

