Stock under Rs 200 in focus as company expands footprint with incorporation of wholly-owned subsidiary

Shares of Ahmedabad-based education services provider Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. are in focus today, i.e. on January 14, 2026, as the company has announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary. Following this, the stock opened gap up with a gain of 2.14 per cent at Rs 173.90 against the previous close of Rs 170.25 on the BSE. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green at Rs 171, with a gain of 0.44 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,753.10 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 200, hit on December 2, 2205, and a 52-week low of Rs 187.25.

The counter has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 1.65 per cent in the period. Technically, it trades higher than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages.

Incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary

In its latest exchange filing, the company said that Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary, 'Shanti Learning Initiatives Private Limited' (SLIPL), on January 12, 2026.

According to information received from the exchange filing, the authorised share capital of Shanti Learning is Rs 1 lakh, divided into 10,000 equity shares at the rate of Rs 10 per share.

This company was incorporated with the objective of carrying on the business of providing educational services and related activities. It will operate in the educational services industry.

The parent company, Shanti Educational Initiatives, has acquired a 100 per cent stake in SLIPL by investing Rs 1 lakh, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

Share price history

The stock has delivered a return of 1047.65 per cent in five years and 127.09 per cent in three years. In two years, the stock has yielded a return of 133.93 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has corrected 11.26 per cent as against the dip of 2.27 per cent in the benchmark index.