Stock under Rs 101: PSU bank share surges after making loans cheaper - Details

Canara Bank Share Price: Shares of PSU (public sector undertaking) bank gained nearly four per cent on Monday, i.e. May 12, 2025. The latest action in the counter is being seen after the bank made loans linked to the benchmark cheaper by slashing the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (0.10 percentage points). The new MCLR of the bank is effective from today. The counter opened gap-up with a gain of 2.42 per cent at Rs 100.01 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 97.65. The scrip gained further and touched the intraday high of Rs 101.42 - a gain of 3.86 per cent from the previous close.

Last seen, it held firmly in green at Rs 100.61. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 129.35, and the 52-week low is Rs 78.58. The market cap of the state-owned bank is Rs 91,332.39 crore.

On the NSE, the scrip started the trading session at Rs 100.50 and touched the intraday high of Rs 101.45. The stock has been gaining for the last found days and has risen 9.14 per cent in the period.

Canara Bank Loans

The benchmark one-year tenor MCLR will now be at 9 per cent against the existing rate of 9.10 per cent, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday. MCLR is used to price most consumer loans, like auto and personal loans.

Canara Bank Q4 Results

Meanwhile, the state-owned bank reported a 28 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 5,070 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The net profit of the PSU bank in the same quarter a year ago was Rs 3,951 crore.

Canara Bank Dividend 2025

The firm has also announced a 200 per cent dividend, or Rs 4, per share, having a face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024-25.

Canara Bank Dividend 2025 Record Date

The bank has fixed June 13, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

