Stock under Rs 100 to be in focus as the board approves raising funds of Rs 250 crore - Details

Mumbai:

Shares of Hyderabad-headquartered MIC Electronics Limited will be in focus when the markets open next on Thursday, October 6, 2025, as the board has informed exchanges that it has approved raising funds by way of issuance of securities for cash through qualified institution placements (QIPs) or any other permissible mode. According to the information shared, the company will raise a fund of Rs 250 crore in one or more tranches. However, this is subject to the approval of shareholders of the company and other regulatory approvals.

The board has also approved raising funds by way of issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCDBs). The fund will be raised in one or more tranches, and the amount raised will not exceed USD 15 million.

MIC Electronics Share Price

The stock ended the trading session on Friday in the red at Rs 52.77, representing a fall of 2.11 per cent from the previous close of Rs 53.91 on the BSE. Earlier, the scrip started the trading session at Rs 54 and touched a high of Rs 54.60. During the day, it hit an intraday low of Rs 51.76. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,271.82. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 54.09 against the previous close of Rs 53.95.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 96.59, hit on November 7, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 44.50.

MIC Electronics Q2 FY26 Results

The company performed well in the September 2025 quarter (Q2 FY26). Sales for the quarter were Rs 37.89 crore, compared to Rs 27.46 crore in the same quarter last year (September 2024). This represents a 38 per cent increase in sales.

The company's total income for the quarter ended September 2025 was Rs 38.42 crore, compared to Rs 11.75 crore in the previous quarter. This also marked a significant increase. The company earned a profit of Rs 2.17 crore in this quarter, compared to Rs 1.67 crore in the previous quarter (June 2025).

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)