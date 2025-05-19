Stock under Rs 100: Steel company to announce Q4 results, final dividend soon - Check details On the NSE, the stock started the session at Rs 94.19 against the previous close of Rs 93.97. The stock gained further to touch the high of Rs 95.90.

Shares of steel pipe manufacturer Hi-Tech Pipes are in action ahead of the company's board meeting to consider and approve the company's financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. According to an exchange filing, the board is also expected to recommend a final dividend. The stock opened in the green even as the market opened flat on Monday. The counter started the session at Rs 95 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 93.99. It gained further and touched the intraday high of Rs 95.59. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 95 with a gain of 1.07 per cent.

The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 81.56, and the 52-week high is Rs 210.75. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,929.52 crore.

Q4 Results

“ This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, 26th day of May, 2025 to consider, approve or recommend the following businesses: To consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidate) for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2025. Final Dividend, if any, on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2025,” the company said in the filing.

Q3 Results Highlight

Earlier, the company reported a 34 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT). The PAT surged to Rs 19.15 crore in the December quarter, on account of increased revenue, as against Rs 14.33 crore in the same quarter and year-ago, the company said in a statement.

The company's revenue from operations increased 20.78 per cent to Rs 761.02 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 630.09 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.

Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) stood at Rs 40.23 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 31.57 crore a year earlier, a rise of 27.42 per cent.