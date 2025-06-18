Stock Under Rs 100: Shares of this pharma company rebound even as market remains volatile, here's why On the NSE, the stock started trading at Rs 54.68 and touched a high of Rs 56.22. The stock of Sigachi Industries had tanked 6.88 per cent in the last trading session.

Mumbai:

A day after plunging around 7 per cent, Shares of pharma company Sigachi Industries Ltd., India’s largest producer of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC), rebounded on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, even as the market remained volatile as investors turned cautious amid tensions in the Middle East. The counter opened in the red with a slight loss at Rs 54.75 against the previous close of Rs 54.82 on the BSE. The stock gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 56.15. On the NSE, the stock started trading at Rs 54.68 and touched a high of Rs 56.22. The stock of Sigachi Industries had tanked 6.88 per cent in the last trading session.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 69.75 and a 52-week low of Rs 34.51. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,797.28 crore.

Share Price History

According to the BSE Analytics, the company has given a multibagger return of Rs 115 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected around 15 per cent in one year.

Sigachi Industries' new R&D centre

Sigachi Industries has informed exchanges that it has inaugurated its state-of-the-art Research and Development (R&D) Centre in Hyderabad.

"This milestone reinforces Sigachi’s efforts to accelerate product development and drive long-term growth across regulated markets," the company said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,482.77 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth Rs 8,207.19 crore in the previous trade.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index were trading in the positive territory while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng quoted lower.

US markets ended lower on Tuesday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.44 per cent to USD 76.79 a barrel.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)