Stock surges 1,100 points, Nifty tops 22,700 amid firm buying in IT stocks, HCLTech top gainer

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the session higher as stronger-than-expected technology earnings boosted confidence in corporate profit growth and lifted benchmark-heavy large-cap stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 1,109.10 points or 1.54 per cent higher at 73,033.78. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 73,045.67 and a low of 71,703.56, gyrating 1,342.11 points. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 358.60 points or 1.60 per cent to close at 22,721.95. However, the broader market ended the session mixed. While the BSE MidCap Select Index jumped 155.22 points or 0.89 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index fell 23.51 points or 0.26 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT was the biggest gainer, up 5.22 per cent, followed by Nifty Realty, up 2.46per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma fell 0.01 per cent.

"Nifty staged a powerful reversal, surging 358 points, or 1.60%, to settle at 22,721—its sharpest single-session percentage gain since 12 June 2026. After opening flat and slipping to an intraday low of 22,288, the index reversed decisively, held its upward momentum through the session and closed at the day’s high. NSE cash-market turnover rose 9 per cent from the previous session," said Nandish Shah, Deputy Vice President, HDFC Securities.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, HCLTech, TCS and Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever were the major gainers, with HCLTech gaining 8.28 per cent today. On the flip side, Kotak Bank, Eternal and Maruti were among the laggards. The shares of Kotak Bank fell 0.90 per cent today.

Today, shares of 27 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 3 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 46 out of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, with gains, while the other 4 closed in the red and one remained unchanged.

Rupee continues its upward trajectory

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee continued its upward trajectory for the third consecutive session, closing near a one-month high. The currency is now near 97, and further gains will depend on the Dollar Index remaining below 102.50 and crude oil prices staying below USD 105.

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