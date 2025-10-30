Stock split, bonus issue: Last day to buy this stock to be eligible for twin corporate actions: Check details Upon post-share subdivision, the company's paid-up and subscribed capital will increase from 11,45,75,090 shares to 22,91,50,180 shares, with a corresponding adjustment to the face value.

Fineotex Chemical Ltd, a smallcap company which manufactures speciality chemicals, is set to undergo a stock split and a bonus issue, and today marks the last day for investors to purchase the shares of the company to be eligible for these corporate actions. The company had earlier fixed October 31, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for these corporate actions. The company will first split the face value and then issue bonus shares.

1:2 stock split, 4:1 bonus issue

Earlier, the board of directors of the company proposed a stock split, dividing each Rs 2 equity share into two Rs 1 equity shares, along with the issuance of bonus equity shares at a 4:1 ratio, equating to four Rs 1 bonus shares for every one equity share held.

Upon post-share subdivision, the company's paid-up and subscribed capital will increase from 11,45,75,090 shares to 22,91,50,180 shares, with a corresponding adjustment to the face value.

Furthermore, the authorised share capital will be revised from 14,00,00,000 shares of Rs 2 each to 120,00,00,000 shares of Rs 1 each. Subject to regulatory approvals, the company anticipates completing this corporate action by November 25, 2025.

According to the information available on BSE, the company had last issued a bonus in the ratio of 1:1 around 10 years ago, i.e. in the year 2015.

Share Price Today

Meanwhile, the stock opened in the green at Rs 250.65 against the previous close of Rs 249.55 on the BSE. During the day, it touched a high of Rs 255.85, a gain of 2.52 per cent from the last close, and a low of Rs 247.35.

Last seen, the stock held in green at Rs 253.05 with a gain of 1.40 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,899.32 crore.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has surged 955 per cent in 10 years and 734 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 33 per cent in three years and 13 per cent in two years.

