Stock Split, Bonus Issue: Specialty chemicals stock under Rs 400 to be in focus today - Here's why

Mumbai:

Shares of Fineotex Chemical Ltd, which manufactures speciality chemicals, will be in focus today, i.e., on October 27, 2025, as the company informed exchanges that it successfully held the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Saturday, October 25. During the meeting, shareholders approved all three proposals — the issuance of bonus shares, the subdivision of equity shares, and an increase in authorised share capital.

“We wish to inform you that the Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) of the members of Fineotex Chemical Limited was held on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 03.00 PM (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means, where all the resolutions as set out in the Notice convening the said EGM have been transacted,” the company said in the filing.

Earlier, on September 27, 2025, the board of directors of the company proposed a stock split, dividing each Rs 2 equity share into two Rs 1 equity shares, along with the issuance of bonus equity shares at a 4:1 ratio, equating to four Rs 1 bonus shares for every one equity share held. The record date for these corporate actions will be announced in due course.

Upon post-share subdivision, the company's paid-up and subscribed capital will increase from 11,45,75,090 shares to 22,91,50,180 shares, with a corresponding adjustment to the face value.

Furthermore, the authorised share capital will be revised from 14,00,00,000 shares of Rs 2 each to 120,00,00,000 shares of Rs 1 each. Subject to regulatory approvals, the company anticipates completing this corporate action by November 25, 2025.

The bonus shares will be issued utilising the Securities Premium Account, which held a balance of Rs 91.66 crore as of March 31, 2025. Following the bonus issue, the authorised share capital will remain at 120,00,00,000 shares of ₹1 each, while the paid-up and subscribed capital will increase from 22,91,50,180 shares to 114,57,50,900 shares.