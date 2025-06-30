Stock Split: Board of this auto company to decide first-ever sub-division of shares, check details Last year, steel and automotive player Pavna Industries signed an agreement with EV player OLA Electric to supply auto components, marking an entry into the domestic EV sector.

Steel and automotive player Pavna Industries shares gained over 12 per cent on Monday, June 30, 2025, even as the Sensex and Nifty declined after a four-day rally amid the emergence of profit-taking. The counter opened gap up at Rs 454 with a gain of 8.86 per cent against the previous close of Rs 405.20 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 467.40, a gain of 12.07 per cent from the last closing price. Despite the market falling over 500 points, the counter held firmly in green and was trading with a gain of over 7 per cent at Rs 434.85 at the time of writing the report.

On the NSE, the stock started the trading session at Rs 424.80 against the previous close of Rs 404.20. It gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 469.60. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 759.50, which it hit on October 14, 2024 and the 52-week low of Rs 293 on March 3, 2025.

Corporate Action: Stock Split

The company has informed the exchanges that its board will meet on July 2, 2025 to consider a stock split proposal.

"Proposal for alteration in the Share Capital of the Company by way of subdivision/ split of the existing Equity Shares of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, subject to the approval of Shareholders," the company said in an exchange filing.

Share Price History

The company has given a 104 per cent return to its investors in two years. However, it has corrected by over 104 per cent in one year and 48 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the last three months, it has gained 67 per cent in three years.

Forays Into EV Segment

Last year, steel and automotive player Pavna Industries signed an agreement with EV player OLA Electric to supply auto components, marking an entry into the domestic EV sector.

As part of the pact, it will provide auto components like ignition switches and latches to OLA Electric across its manufacturing plants in India from its manufacturing unit at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

