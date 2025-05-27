Stock of this company trades above its debut price on the back of strong Q4 results - Details The stock of the company had made its market debut at Rs 176, a premium of nearly 26 per cent against the issue price of Rs 140. With the recent surge, the stock is now trading above its debut price.

Shares of Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited (SGLTL) started the session in green today at Rs 180 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 178.80. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 183.75. This is the second consecutive day when shares of the company have gained. The surge in the price comes on the back of strong quarterly results. The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 6.48 per cent in the period. On technical parameters, the stock is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Stock Trades Above Debut Price

The stock of the company had made its market debut at Rs 176, a premium of nearly 26 per cent against the issue price of Rs 140. With the recent surge, the stock is now trading above its debut price.

Q4 Results for FY25

The company has announced audited financial results for the fourth quarter and full financial year ended March 31, 2025. The company has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter under consideration. This is a growth of 7.95 per cent from Rs 9.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations in Q4FY25 declined 14.76 per cent to Rs 55.75 crore from Rs 65.40 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Tie Up With Japan’s AGI Group

Earlier, the company announced an alliance with Japan’s AGI Group and its affiliate GL HAKKO to manufacture glass-lined shell and tube heat exchangers in India.

This collaboration grants SGLTL an exclusive 20-year license to assemble and market GL HAKKO’s glass-lined shell and tube heat exchangers in India, a release said here.

According to the release, India’s pharmaceutical and chemical industries have long relied on graphite heat exchangers—an ageing technology known for particle contamination and batch failures.

With PTI inputs

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)