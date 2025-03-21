Shares of this IT software firm in action after sharing update on AI-powered healthcare system Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a negative note on Friday but soon recovered the lost ground and were trading with gains as fresh foreign fund inflows supported investors' sentiments.

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited are in action today as the micro-cap company has shared updates related to an AI-powered healthcare system. The counter gained after five days of consecutive loss and hit an upper circuit of 5 per cent.

The stock opened in the red at Rs 18.09 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 19 on the BSE. However, it gained to touch the upper circuit of Rs 19.95.

The surge comes as the company shared details about the filing of its Intellectual Property (IP) for the System for Automated Health Data Collection and Analysis.

"This groundbreaking innovation is filed under application number E-106/2084/2025/CHE with reference number 202541010782 and represents BCSSL’s commitment to advancing healthcare delivery and management through cutting-edge technology," the company said in an exchange filing.

"The System for Automated Health Data Collection and Analysis is an AI-powered healthcare system designed to revolutionize health monitoring by integrating wearable biosensors, real-time analytics, and secure data management," the filing reads.

However, the counter pared early gains and fell 5 per cent to touch the upper circuit of Rs 18.05. The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 130.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 18.05. The market cap of the company is Rs 787.49 crore.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a negative note on Friday but soon recovered the lost ground and were trading with gains as fresh foreign fund inflows supported investors' sentiments.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 252.8 points to 76,095.26 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 57.85 points to 23,132.80.

However, later both the benchmark indices recovered all the early lost ground and were trading higher. The BSE benchmark gauge traded 205.09 points higher at 76,550.97, and the Nifty quoted 70.05 points up at 23,262.55.