Stock of SBI-backed NBFC firm gains as porometers raise stake in firm - Check full details The NBFC stated that it had acquired over 43 lakh equity shares of the company through open market transactions on November 13, 2025.

Mumbai:

Shares of Paisalo Digital, a non-banking financial company, traded in green today even as the market remained volatile. The stock started the trading session flat at Rs 33.45 against the previous close of Rs 33.46 on the BSE. It later gained to touch the high of Rs 34.41, representing a gain of 2.83 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading in the green at Rs 34.15 with a gain of 2.06 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,106.02 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 63.52, and the 52-week low is Rs 29.40.

Promoter Raises Stake

The company has informed exchanges that its promoter has raised further stake in the firm. The NBFC stated that it had acquired over 43 lakh equity shares of Paisalo Digital Ltd. through open market transactions on November 13, 2025.

Meanwhile, it also stated that the company has taken a major step towards its environmental and sustainability goals by installing high-efficiency liquid immersion cooling servers in its Mumbai office. This new server system will help the company scale up its Generative AI technology and operations.

The unique feature of this server is that it consumes significantly less power than a standard server and is better for the environment. This will prevent the company from emitting approximately 55.8 tons of CO₂ emissions annually. This is equivalent to the amount of carbon absorbed by 2,536 mature trees in a year.

Stock Market Today

Earlier, Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a weaker note on Friday as weak global market trends and jitters ahead of the Bihar election outcome weighed on the investor sentiment.

Traders said continuous foreign fund outflows also dampened the sentiment for investors. The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark declined 303.63 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 84,175.04 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty depreciated by 82.65 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 25,796.50.

