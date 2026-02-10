Stock of AI-focused IT company zooms 8% ahead of quarterly results, check share price The company executed a 5:1 stock split in 2025 and increased equity through FCCB conversions, while continuing to push strategic initiatives in AI and global digital services.

Shares of global digital transformation company Kellton Tech Solutions witnessed an upward movement on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, amid a rally in stock markets. The action comes as the company has informed exchanges that its board of directors will meet on February 12, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The stock opened in the red at Rs 16.12 against the previous close of Rs 16.20 on the BSE. However, it gained momentum amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 1.35 times and touched the high of Rs 17.51, representing a gain of 8.08 per cent from its previous close. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green at Rs 17.47 with a gain of 7.84 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 927.35 crore.

The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 9.83 per cent in the period. Technically, it trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

14-day relative strength index

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 46.99. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

The stock has shown recovery from its 52-week low of Rs 14.57, touched on January 27, 2026, but remains below its 52-week high of Rs 33.15.

5:1 stock split

The company completed a 5-for-1 stock split in July 2025, subdividing each equity share into five shares. The move was aimed at enhancing liquidity and broadening the investor base.

Acquires Kumori Technologies for Rs 52.5 crore

The company recently acquired the entire stake of IT services firm Kumori Technologies in an all-cash deal for Rs 52.5 crore.

The acquisition includes an upfront strategic investment of about Rs 26.50 crore, to be completed by the third quarter of 2025-26. The remaining Rs 26 crore will be paid as an earn-out consideration based on Kumori's performance over the next three financial years, according to regulatory filings by Kellton.

