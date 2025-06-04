Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 181 points, Nifty above 24,550 amid strong global cues Market Opening Bell: According to experts, some strong fundamental factors will support the market, and in the medium term, a breakout above 25000 is a clear possibility, as opposed to a breakdown below 24000.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, advanced on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, buoyed by strong positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 181.47 points to open at 80,777.65, Nifty gained 17.95 points to start the trading session at 24,560.45. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,737.51 and the Nifty 50 at 24,542.50. The broader indices also had a positive start, with the BSE Smallcap adding 150.27 points, or 0.29 per cent, and the BSE Midcap index jumping over 120.17 points. According to experts, some strong fundamental factors will support the market, and in the medium term, a breakout above 25000 is a clear possibility, as opposed to a breakdown below 24000.

"The recent Nifty range of 24000-25000 is likely to persist in the near-term. In the medium-term a breakout above 25000 is a clear possibility rather than a breakdown below 24000. Unexpected developments, however, can alter the scenario. The strong fundamental factors that will support the market are India’s robust and improving macros and sustained flows into mutual funds, particularly the SIP inflows which are steady and growing. This reflects the coming of age of the Indian retail investor," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, Tech Mahindra were in green in the opening trade, with IndusInd Bank being at the top with a gain of 0.93 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like Tata Motors, TCS, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paint were in the red, with Tata Motors falling 0.65 per cent.

In early trade, 1,336 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 790 were trading in the red. Eighty-seven stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened in the green at 24,702.50 against the previous close of 24,664.50.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares shot higher on Wednesday as US stock indexes pulled closer to their record. While the S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5 per cent or 214 points. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8 per cent.

When writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 336.41 points and was trading at 37,783.22. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 160.70 points or 0.68 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi was up by 65.25 points. Similarly, China's Shanghai Composite added 15.99 points or .48 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

Most of the Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today, except the Nifty IT, which fell 0.01 per cent in the opening trade. The Nifty Auto was up by 0.21 per cent in the early trade. Similarly, Nifty Pharma added 0.17 per cent and Nifty Realty was up 0.07 per cent.

