Stock markets slump amid fresh tensions in West Asia, Indigo among top losers

Mumbai:

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Thursday, April 9, 2026, after an impressive rally in the previous session as crude oil prices surged amid fresh tensions in West Asia that threatened the ceasefire reached between the US and Iran. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell -931.25 points or 1.20 per cent to settle at 76,631.65. During the day, it plunged 1,125 points or 1.50 per cent to 76,347.90. The 50-share NSE Nifty slumped 222.25 points or 0.93 per cent to end at 23,775.10. A total of 1,670 stocks declined, while 1,573 advanced and 80 remained unchanged on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

"Today, the benchmark indices witnessed profit booking at higher levels. The Nifty ended 222 points lower, while the Sensex was down by 931 points. Among sectors, banking and financial services stocks registered profit booking at higher levels, whereas, despite weak market sentiment, the Defence and Capital Market indices outperformed, rallying over 1.50 per cent. Technically, after a muted open, the market consistently faced selling pressure at higher levels. Additionally, on daily charts, it has formed a small bearish candle, which supports further weakness from the current levels. However, the short-term texture of the market is still positive, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major laggards with Indigo losing 3.64 per cent. On the other hand, Bharat Electronics, Power Grid, NTPC and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers, with BEL surging 1.57 per cent.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower after a sharp rally in the previous trade.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,811.97 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 4,168.17 crore.