Stock markets show sharp recovery as Sensex surges 1,397 points to settle at 78,583, Nifty at 23,739

Stock markets closing bell updates for February 4.

Stock market: Equity benchmark indices rebounded nearly 2 per cent on Tuesday in line with a recovery in Asian peers after US President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,397.07 points or 1.81 per cent to settle at a month's high of 78,583.81. During the day, it surged 1,471.85 points or 1.90 per cent to 78,658.59. The NSE Nifty soared 378.20 points or 1.62 per cent to 23,739.25, a level not seen since January 3.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Larsen & Toubro rallied nearly 5 per cent. Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints were also among the major gainers. ITC Hotels, Zomato, Nestle and Maruti were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended significantly higher.

European, US markets

European markets were trading mostly lower. US markets ended in the negative territory on Monday. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude dropped 1.05 per cent to USD 75.16 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,958.37 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE bellwether index Sensex declined 319.22 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 77,186.74 on Monday, snapping its five-day rally. The Nifty declined 121.10 points or 0.52 per cent to 23,361.

(With PTI inputs)