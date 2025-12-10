Market Opening Bell: Sensex falls 58.79 points, Nifty holds 25,864, Trent among top gainers Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a fall of 26 points at 25,905, compared to the previous close of 25,931.

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session mixed on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, amid weak global cues and persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 58.79 points to start the session at 84,607.49, the Nifty added 24.4 points to open at 25,864.05. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,666.28 and the Nifty 50 at 25,839.65. The broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap added 119.03 points, or 0.26 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 45.55 points or 0.09 per cent to trade at 50,646.96.

In early trade, 1,631 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 787 were trading in the red. Seventy-four stocks remained unchanged.

"We believe that while the overall market sentiment is weak, it is also oversold, which could lead to a continuation of the recent pullback rally in the near term. For day traders, the support zone at 25,750/84,400 will be crucial. As long as the market stays above this level, the pullback is likely to persist. On the upside, resistance levels are around 25,950/85,000 and 26,000/85,200 for the bulls. Conversely, if the market falls below 25,750/84,400, selling pressure may intensify, with a potential retest of the 25,650/84,000 level," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a fall of 26 points at 25,905, compared to the previous close of 25,931.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak on December 8 and offloaded equities of Rs 3,760.08 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and added equities worth Rs 6,224.89crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets opened on a mixed note amid rising cross-currents. While Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 160.10 points or 0.32 per cent to trade at 50,495, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 94.23 points. However South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 9.12 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index too was down by 28.01 points or 0.72per cent.

