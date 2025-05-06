Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains, Nifty opens at 24,500, pharma stocks under pressure Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 1,177 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 781 were trading in the red. 122 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started positively on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, despite mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 110.4 points to open at 80,907.24, while Nifty was up by just 39.6 points, starting the trading session at 24,500.75. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,796.84 and the Nifty 50 at 24,461.15. However, both the BSE Smallcap and the BSE Midcap indices started the session in the red, with the former falling over 100 points in the opening trade.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Eternal, and Tech Mahindra were in green in the opening trade, with Mahindra & Mahindra gaining around 1.85 per cent on the back of positive quarterly results. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Titan, Adani Ports, and Maruti were in the red at the time of writing this news, with Sun Pharma falling around 1.44 per cent.

In early trade, 1,177 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 781 were trading in the red. 122 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start, opening in the green at 24,599, against the previous close of 24,561. The positive start for the markets comes amid the mixed global cues.

"Sustained FII buying for the 13th day in a row, supported by a weak dollar, has imparted resilience and support to the market despite the India-Pak tensions. This resilience is further reinforced by tailwinds in the form of soft crude, declining inflation and the RBI’s cheap money policy of rate cuts and abundant liquidity injection. These tailwinds have the potential to facilitate high GDP growth and improve corporate earnings in FY26. And the market is likely to discount this by moving to new highs. But the uncertainty regarding the India-Pak tensions will keep the market range-bound in the near term. Large cap IT has bottomed out. Large cap private sector banking stocks will remain resilient despite the recent run up," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mostly in green on Tuesday, stocks closed lower on Wall Street on Monday. The S&P 500 fell 36.29 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 5,650.38. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.60 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 41,218.83. The Nasdaq composite fell 133.49 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 17,844.24.

At the time of writing the news, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 152.35 points or 0.68 per cent. Similarly, China's Shanghai Composite was in green and up by 30.92 points to trade at 3,309.95.

How did individual sectors perform?

Most of the major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today, with the Nifty IT gaining 0.73 per cent. Similarly, Nifty Auto was up by 0.53 per cent. While Nifty Realty gained by 0.20 per cent. However, the Nifty Pharma index was down by 1.66 per cent as US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that aims to encourage US drug manufacturing.