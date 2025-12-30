Market Opening Bell: Sensex falls 94 points, Nifty below 26,000, TMPV top gainer Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 693 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,779 were trading in the red. Ninety-six stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened lower on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, amid persistent selling by FIIs and amid volatility and global uncertainty. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 94.55 points to start the session at 84,600.99, the Nifty shed 1.2 points to open at 25,940.90. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,695.54 and the Nifty 50 at 25,942.10. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap shed 93.21 points, or 0.20 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was down by 87.11 points or 0.17 per cent, to trade at 50,934.98.

From the Sensex pack, TMPV, BEL, ICICI Bank, ITC and Axis Bank were among the major gainers, with TMPV leading the pack by gaining 0.47 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Eternal, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Infosys, and Titan were among the laggards, with Eternal shedding 0.74 per cent in the opening trade.

"We are of the view that 26,000/85,000 or the 20-day SMA will be the key resistance zone for day traders. As long as the market trades below this level, weak sentiment is likely to continue. On the downside, it could slip to 25,850–25,800 / 84,400–84,200. On the flip side, above 26,000/85,000, the market could bounce back up to 26,100/85,300. Further upside may also continue, which could lift the index to 26,150/85,500," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a drop of 31 points at 25,935, compared to the previous close of 25,966.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak for the fifth consecutive session on December 29 and offloaded equities worth Rs 2,759 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 2,643 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets traded mostly in the red after US stocks slipped amid global uncertainty. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 92.92 points or 0.18 per cent to trade at 50,604, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 89.77 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 3 points. On the other hand, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 4.07 points or 0.10 per cent.