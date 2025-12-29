Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens in red, Nifty below 26,100, BEL top gainer ahead of DAC meet Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat to mildly positive start as it opened with a gain of 22.5 points at 26,096.50, compared to the previous close of 26,074.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened mixed on Tuesday, December 29, 2025, amid persistent selling for FIIs. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 36.7 points to start the session at 85,004.75, the Nifty added 21.05 points to open at 26,063.35. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,041.45 and the Nifty 50 at 26,042.30. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap added 49.91 points, or 0.11 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was down by 6.02 points or 0.01 per cent, to trade at 51,312.66.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat to mildly positive start as it opened with a gain of 22.5 points at 26,096.50, compared to the previous close of 26,074.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were sellers on December 26 and offloaded equities worth Rs 317.56 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 1,772.56 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets traded mostly in the green while the dollar hovered near its lowest in almost three months amid hopes of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates next year. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 146.39 points or 0.29 per cent to trade at 50,604, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 147.07 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 67.05 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 12.24 points or 0.31 per cent.

