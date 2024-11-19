Tuesday, November 19, 2024
     
  5. Stock markets opening bell: Sensex surges 591 points, Nifty over 23,600 amid positive global cues

Stock markets opening bell: Sensex surges 591 points, Nifty over 23,600 amid positive global cues

In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 591.19 points to 77,930.20. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 188.5 points to 23,642.30

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Updated on: November 19, 2024 9:50 IST
Stock markets of India
Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update for November 19.

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices jumped in early trade on Tuesday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 591.19 points to 77,930.20. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 188.5 points to 23,642.30.

Meanwhile, the rupee rose 2 paise to 84.40 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid a recovery in domestic equity markets and a weaker American currency against major Asian rivals. Forex traders said, however, the sustained outflow of foreign funds and an upward movement in crude oil prices put pressure on the local unit and capped its sharp gain. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.39 and slipped further to 84.40 against the greenback, trading 2 paise higher from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee recovered from its lowest level of 84.46 to settle 4 paise higher at 84.42 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.09 per cent at 106.10.

(With PTI inputs)

