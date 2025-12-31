Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 118 points, Nifty in green on final trading session of 2025 Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,631 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 646 were trading in the red. 110 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in green on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, amid mixed global cues and persistent selling by FIIs. While the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 118.5 points to start the session at 84,793.58, the Nifty added 32.2 points to open at 25,971.05. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,675.08 and the Nifty 50 at 25,938.85. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap surged by 133.84 points, or 0.29 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 153.50 points or 0.30 per cent to trade at 51,074.78.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, BEL, Adani Ports, Kotak Bank and HCL Tech were among the major gainers, with Tata Steel leading the pack by gaining 2.25 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, TCS, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards, with Bharti Airtel shedding 0.74 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,631 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 646 were trading in the red. 110 stocks remained unchanged.

"Our view is that the current market environment remains non-trending; traders are likely waiting for a decisive breakout on either side. On the upside, the resistance zones around 26,000/85,000 could be key for the bulls. Surpassing this level might push the market higher towards 26,100-26,150/85,300-85,500. Conversely, a break below 25,870/84,500 could lead to increased selling pressure. Below this, the market might fall to 25,800-25,750/84,200-84,000," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 23 points at 26,126, compared to the previous close of 26,103.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak for the sixth consecutive session on December 30 and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,844.02 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 2,643 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets traded mostly in mixed as major bourses, Tokyo and Seoul, were closed Wednesday for the year-end and New Year’s holidays. US stocks also fell slightly on Tuesday.