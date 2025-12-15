Market Opening Bell: Sensex tumbles 375 points, Nifty near 25,900 amid weak global cues Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a fall of 98 points at 26,037, compared to the previous close of 26,135.

After witnessing a roller coaster activity in the last week, Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the red on Monday, December 15, 2025, amid weak global cues due to renewed selling pressure and persistent foreign institutional outflows. While the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 375.91 points to start the session at 84,891.75, the Nifty dipped 116.9 points to open at 25,930.05. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,267.66 and the Nifty 50 at 26,046.95. The broader indices also traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap fell 101.90 points, or 0.22 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 106.07 points or 0.21 per cent, to trade at 50,784.60.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever and Axis Bank were among the major gainers, with ICICI Bank leading the pack by gaining around 0.16 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Trent, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards, with Eternal shedding 1.05 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,680 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 936 were trading in the red. Ninety stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a fall of 98 points at 26,037, compared to the previous close of 26,135.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak on December 12 and offloaded equities of Rs 1,114.22 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and added equities worth Rs 3,868.94 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded in the red after artificial-intelligence (AI) stocks knocked Wall Street off its record heights on Friday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 760.55 points or 1.50per cent to trade at 50,076 , Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 247.79 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a dip of 58.72 points. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 4.42 points or 0.11 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)