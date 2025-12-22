Market Opening Bell: Sensex jumps 216 points, Nifty above 26,050 amid positive global cues Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 142 points at 26,172.50, compared to the previous close of 26,030.50.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Monday, December 22, 2025, amid gains across Asian markets and firm US futures. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 216.54 points to start the session at 85,145.90, the Nifty added 89.45 points to open at 26,055.85. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,929.36 and the Nifty 50 at 25,966.40. Similarly, the broader indices opened higher in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap added 101.92 points, or 0.22 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 147.67 points or 0.29 per cent, to trade at 50,948.44.

"We believe that the current market texture is range-bound. For the bulls now, 26,200/85500 would act as an immediate breakout zone. If it succeeds in trading above this level, then it could rally to 26,300/85800. Further upside may also continue, potentially lifting the index up to 26,500–26,600/86600-86900. On the flip side, 25,850/84500 would act as a key support zone for traders. Below this level, the market could retest 25,700–25,600/84000-83700," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

In early trade, 2,040 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 446 were trading in the red. Eighty-five stocks remained unchanged.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Tech, and TMPV were among the major gainers, with Infosys leading the pack by gaining around 3.13 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Power Grid, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards, with Power Grid shedding 0.34 per cent in the opening trade.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to buy on Friday for the third consecutive day, buying equities worth Rs 1,830.89 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought stocks worth Rs 5,722.89 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets traded mainly in the green after gains on Wall Street due to tech-driven gains. While Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 882.79 points or 1.78 per cent to trade at 50,390, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 98.47 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 68.76 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 24.75 points or 0.16 per cent.