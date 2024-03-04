Stock markets update: Nifty hits fresh all-time high, Sensex surges over 177 points

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update -- March 4.

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices opened higher in early trade on Monday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 177.73 points to 73,983.88. Meanwhile, the Nifty hit an all-time high level of 22,440.90.

Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Maruti were the biggest gainers. JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Titan and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the green while Hong Kong quoted lower.

The US markets ended with gains on Friday. In a special trading session on Saturday, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 60.80 points or 0.08 per cent to reach its all-time closing high of 73,806.15. The Nifty went up by 39.65 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 22,378.40.

Rupee against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee gained 4 paise to 82.87 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, amid a weak American currency against major rivals overseas and inflow of foreign funds in the domestic capital markets.

A positive sentiment in the equity markets supported the rupee, though the local unit was weighed down by an upward movement in the crude oil prices, forex traders said. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.86 and slipped further to trade at 82.87 against the greenback, registering a gain of 4 paise from its previous close.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: 'Robust 8.4 per cent GDP growth in Q3 2023-24 shows strength of Indian economy': PM Modi