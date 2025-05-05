Market Opening Bell: Positive start for Sensex, Nifty above 24,400, all sectoral indices in green Stock Market Opening Bell Today: Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start, opening in the green at 24,524.50, against the previous close of 24,403.50.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started positively on Monday, May 5, 2025, amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 159.63 points to open at 80,661.62, while Nifty was up by just 72.8 points, starting the trading session at 24,419.50. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,501.99 and the Nifty 50 at 24,346.70. The BSE Smallcap and the BSE Midcap indices were in the green with the latter gaining over 0.60 per cent in the opening trade.

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India, and IndusInd Bank were in green in the opening trade, with Adani Ports gaining around 2.40 per cent. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, State Bank of India, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finserv were in the red at the time of writing this news, with Kotak Bank falling around 3.43 per cent.

In early trade, 1,242 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,044 were trading in the red. 67 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start, opening in the green at 24,524.50, against the previous close of 24,403.50. The positive start for the markets comes amid the reversal in FII (Foreign Institutional Investors) strategy in India from selling to buying continued for the week ending 2nd May.

"There are two major factors behind this reversal of FII strategy. President Trump’s announcement of 90 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs led to a recovery in global equity markets. In this recovery, India outperformed. Two, the weakness in the dollar, halted and reversed the momentum trade towards the US witnessed after Trump’s victory in the elections. The steep decline in the Dollar index from 111 on 11th January to 99 recently facilitated FII inflows to emerging markets, particularly India. FII inflows can remain stable, but will be constrained by the modest earnings growth of around 5% in FY25," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mixed on Monday, even as Dow Jones Futures were in the red. It was trading 286.16 points below the previous close. Meanwhile, Japanese, South Korean, Hong Kong and Chinese markets closed for public holidays.

How did individual sectors perform?

Most of the major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today, with the Nifty IT gaining 0.50 per cent. Similarly, Nifty PSU Bank was up by 0.40 per cent. While Nifty Auto gained by 0.86 per cent, Nifty FMCG Index traded in the green too and was up 0.60 per cent in the opening trade.