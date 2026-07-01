Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty broke a three-day losing streak on Tuesday, July 1, 2026, and ended the trading session in the green as easing crude oil prices and an improvement in global risk sentiment supported broad-based buying across sectors.
Stock markets ends three-session losing streak, Sensex jumps 444 points amid broad-based buying
Meanwhile, rupee witnessed a sharp decline, slipping below the 95.20 mark and trading weaker by around 0.57 per cent.
Mumbai:
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