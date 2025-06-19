Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open marginally lower as Asian stocks decline Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 774 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,412 were trading in the red. Seventy-seven stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened marginally lower on Thursday, June 19, 2025, amid weak global cues as the Federal Reserve indicated it may cut interest rates twice this year after observing the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 40.72 points to open at 81,403.94 and the Nifty started the trading session at 24,803.25 with a fall of 8.80 points. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,444.66 and the Nifty 50 at 24,812.05. The broader indices started the session with almost flat, with the BSE Midcap falling 2.14 points and the BSE Smallcap index adding 31.78 points.

In early trade, 774 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,412 were trading in the red. Seventy-seven stocks remained unchanged.