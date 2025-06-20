Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat, all sectoral indices in green Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 1,009 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,152 were trading in the red. 82 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened flat on Friday, June 20, 2025, amid mixed global cues, as President Donald Trump stated that he will decide within the next two weeks whether the United States will become involved in the Israel-Iran air war. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 81,354.85, with a minor dip of 7.02 points, and the Nifty started the trading session at 24,787.65, declining by just 5.60 points. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,361.87 and the Nifty 50 at 24,793.25. However, the broader indices started the session in the green, with the BSE Midcap gaining 136.87 points and the BSE Smallcap index adding 210.23 points.

In early trade, 1,009 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,152 were trading in the red. 82 stocks remained unchanged.