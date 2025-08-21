Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges 362 points, Nifty above 24,100, insurance stocks in action Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened with a minor gain of 4.5 points at 25,084.50, compared to the previous close of 25,080.

Mumbai:

A day after opening with a strong gap-up, the Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, began the day flat on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, amid weak global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 362.62 points to start the session at 82,220.46; the Nifty added 91.45 points to open at 25,142. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,857.84 and the Nifty 50 at 25,050.55. Similarly, the broader indices also traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 133.85 points in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 136.24 points or 0.26 per cent to trade at 53,316.77.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and TCS shares were among the major gainers, with Bajaj Finserv leading the pack by adding 1.64 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, Eternal, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and Maruti were among the laggards, with Hindustan Unilever shedding 0.55 per cent in the opening trade.

"The Nifty index has managed to stay above the 25,000 mark, though the upward movement has not been very strong, indicating consolidation near this crucial resistance zone. Yesterday’s gains were led by IT & FMCG, supported by optimism around upcoming GST reforms, which continue to anchor investor sentiment," said Hariprasad K, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder of Livelong Wealth.

In early trade, 1,498 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 914 were trading in the red. Eighty-five stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,038.51 crore on August 20. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 1,686.15 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded mixed on Thursday following the same trends on Wall Street. Nikkei 225 fell 230.55 points or 0.54 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 81.94 points or 0.33 per cent. On the other hand, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 32.99 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 13.31 points or 0.35 per cent.