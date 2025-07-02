Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains almost 100 points, Nifty holds 25,550, IT stocks rally Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,354 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 960 were trading in the red. 72 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: A day after sluggish activity, Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started on a positive note on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex started the session at 83,790.72, with a gain of 93.43 points and the Nifty opened at 25,588.30, with a slight gain of 46.50 points. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,697.29 and the Nifty 50 at 25,541.80. The broader indices too started the session in the green, with the BSE Midcap surging around 78.96 points to 46,899.93 in the opening session, and the BSE Smallcap index gaining 95.15 points.

In early trade, 1,354 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 960 were trading in the red. 72 stocks remained unchanged.