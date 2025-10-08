Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty drop, Titan surges over 3% Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened with a dip of 1 point at 25,223, compared to the previous close of 25,224.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened on a negative note on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, tracking weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 27.24 points to start the session at 81,899.51, the Nifty dropped 28.55 points to open at 25,079.75. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,926.75 and the Nifty 50 at 25,108.30. However, the broader indices traded in green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 34.17 points, or 0.07 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 76.30 points, or 0.14 per cent, to trade at 53,266.60.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Bharati Airtel and Asian Paints were among the major gainers, with Titan leading the pack by gaining 3.29 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, Sun Pharma and HCL Tech were among the laggards, with Axis Bank shedding 0.48 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,593 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 967 were trading in the red. Eighty-six stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened with a dip of 1 point at 25,223, compared to the previous close of 25,224.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares mostly traded lower on Wednesday after US stocks fell to their first loss in eight days. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by just 3.12 points or 0.01 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 295.77 points or 1.11 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 20.25 points or 0.52 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

Almost all Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red today, with the exception of the Metal Index, which gained 0.26 per cent.